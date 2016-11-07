Chennai

TTD’s channel in Tamil by April

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), a Telugu channel owned and operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), will launch a 24/7 Tamil channel by April 2017, TTD Board Member J. Sekhar said on Sunday.

After inaugurating the Tamil Nadu office of SVBC here, he said the channel aims at promoting Santana Dharma, the Hindu religion, Indian cultural values and devotion to God in the name of Lord Venkateswara. The SVBC, at present, has a one-hour slot for Tamil programmes.

“By April next, we will have a round-the-clock channel exclusively in Tamil. The programmes will be designed to promote spiritual, religious, cultural and ethical values in society. The SVBC will be a boon to devotees as ‘sevas’ to Lord Venkateswara and annual rituals such as the ‘Bramhotsavam’ will be telecast live. Besides, there will be documentaries on ancient temples, religious discourses and cultural programmes on mythological themes,” Mr. Sekhar said.

The SVBC office in the city was inaugurated at the TTD building in T. Nagar. Narasimha Rao, the channel’s chief executive officer, N. Srikrishna, president, TTD advisory committee, and Sreenivasulu, assistant executive officer, were present.

