Chennai

TNPCB directive to retailers on cracker sales

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed retailers and shopkeepers selling fire crackers to display a list specifying the type of crackers, chemical composition and noise level they have stocked for sale during Deepavali festival.

In a press release here, Atulya Misra, Chairman (FCA), TNPCB, said that retailers must only sell crackers that are of noise level below 125 dB (A).

The pollution control board has asked the public to cooperate and ensure that sound-emitting crackers are not burst in residential neighbourhoods between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He said that the District Collectors have been requested to conduct awareness campaigns among the public through schools, colleges and local bodies regarding the impact on the environment by bursting fire crackers.

Mr. Misra urged the public to celebrate the festival of lights in an environment-friendly manner.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:57:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/TNPCB-directive-to-retailers-on-cracker-sales/article16081725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY