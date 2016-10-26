TNPCB directive to retailers on cracker sales

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed retailers and shopkeepers selling fire crackers to display a list specifying the type of crackers, chemical composition and noise level they have stocked for sale during Deepavali festival.

In a press release here, Atulya Misra, Chairman (FCA), TNPCB, said that retailers must only sell crackers that are of noise level below 125 dB (A).

The pollution control board has asked the public to cooperate and ensure that sound-emitting crackers are not burst in residential neighbourhoods between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He said that the District Collectors have been requested to conduct awareness campaigns among the public through schools, colleges and local bodies regarding the impact on the environment by bursting fire crackers.

Mr. Misra urged the public to celebrate the festival of lights in an environment-friendly manner.