TNCC seeks payment of dues to cane farmers

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Friday demanded that the state government take steps to ensure that sugar mill owners pay the Rs. 1,200 crore they owe to the sugarcane farmers of the State.
In a statement, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said that the arrears had been caused because mills have been paying farmers only the Central government-mandated Fair and Remunerative Price instead of the State government's Minimum Support Price. For instance, the current FRE is Rs. 2,300 per tonne while the MSP for sugarcane stands at Rs. 2,850 per tonne. Farmers have been demanding the latter be raised to Rs. 3,500 per tonne.
Mr. Thirunavukkarasar added that on top of such arrears, payments to farmers have been delayed the last three years. He suggested that the State government could, instead of procuring sugar for its Public Distribution System through an open tender, buy the stocked-up product from mills in the state.
