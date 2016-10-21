TN may take a cue from other States in appointment of law officers

A month after the Madras High Court refused to accept the State government’s contention that the appointment of law officers is a “pure private right” of engaging counsel to deal with litigations before courts, the TN government has informed the court that the rules followed by neighbouring States in this aspect are being considered. Its final view would be placed within the time (eight weeks) already stipulated by the court.

The Advocate General made the submission on Thursday on a batch of PILs seeking direction to the State government to frame rules and guidelines for such appointments in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Pointing out an affidavit filed on the aspect of procedure followed during the recent appointment of law officers, the Bench said, “The affidavit seeks to suggest that there was no inviting of application. But applications received from different advocates from time to time and those by existing law officers were compiled and forwarded to the then Advocate General, who approved the same.

“In our view, that is the end process, but how those applications were scrutinised, and the other process followed is stated to be now under compilation and will be produced before the court on the next date of hearing.”

As to the appointments made by Puducherry, the Secretary, Law Department of Puducherry denied the allegations that they were political in nature.

Claiming that the appointments are governed by three Government Orders dated October 20, 1976, February 18, 1969 and May 22, 1981, the Secretary submitted the proposed draft rules to the court.

