TN fishermen repatriated

Four fishermen from Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu, who were in Sri Lankan custody, were repatriated to India by the Coast Guard on Tuesday.

The fishermen were received near the International Maritime Boundary Line by ICGS Rajtarang. They reached Karaikal at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an official release said. “The repatriation is part of the bilateral agreement between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments,” the release said. A total of 279 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka this year alone.