Chennai

TN NCC cadets shine in all-India meet

A team of Air Wing NCC Cadets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate (TN, P & N)bagged the second place in the All India Vayu Sainik Camp held at Jodhpur between October 15 and 26, a press release said. Cadets of the directorate swept the flying competitions bagging the gold, silver and bronze medals in the boys and girls categories.

The victorious contingent was felicitated at a ceremony hosted at MCC Higher Secondary School, Chetpet. Deputy Director General of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate, Commodore Vijesh Kumar Garg congratulated them. — Staff Reporter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:50:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/TN-NCC-cadets-shine-in-all-India-meet/article16086277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY