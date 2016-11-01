TN NCC cadets shine in all-India meet

A team of Air Wing NCC Cadets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate (TN, P & N)bagged the second place in the All India Vayu Sainik Camp held at Jodhpur between October 15 and 26, a press release said. Cadets of the directorate swept the flying competitions bagging the gold, silver and bronze medals in the boys and girls categories.

The victorious contingent was felicitated at a ceremony hosted at MCC Higher Secondary School, Chetpet. Deputy Director General of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate, Commodore Vijesh Kumar Garg congratulated them. — Staff Reporter