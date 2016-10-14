Chennai

TMC seeks dengue control measures

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the State government to take necessary steps to control the spread of fever, dengue and malaria, ahead of the monsoon season.

In a statement to the media, Vasan referred to the deaths of children in Tiruvallur district and Chennai over the last two months and urged the State government officials to take immediate steps for proper clearance of garbage and ensure cleanliness.

He also urged the government to ensure the availability of adequate number of doctors, medicines and testing centres in the government hospitals and private hospitals in both Chennai and Tiruvallur district.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:11:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/TMC-seeks-dengue-control-measures/article16071042.ece

