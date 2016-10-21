TANGEDCO floats tender for 500 MW solar power

: Proposing to procure 500 MW of solar power through reverse bidding in order to meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) requirement, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has floated a tender with an upper limit of Rs. 5.10 per unit.

According to the tender document floated on Thursday, TANGEDCO has proposed to facilitate investors by procuring the energy generated from these plants through a long-term Energy Purchase Agreement up to a capacity of 500 MW.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has fixed the RPO targets at 2.5 per cent for 2016-17 and 5 per cent for 2017-18. “To meet RPO targets, approximately 1,200 MW of solar power is required for 2016-17 and approximately 2,400 MW of solar power is required for 2017-18,” the document stated.