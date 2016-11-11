TANGEDCO extends bill payment date for LT consumers

In view of the demonetisation scheme announced by the Centre, Tangedco has extended the last date of payment of bills for LT customers.

Many customers had complained in the last two days that they were not able to pay their bills at Tangedco’s counters as they did not possess lower denomination notes. “Keeping in view consumer’s difficulties, the last dates for payment of EB bills of the LT consumers, which fall between November 9 and November 30, will be extended by one more week from the respective last dates,” a press release said.

Hence, the last date for payment has been extended from November 9 to November 16 and for those it is November 30, the payment date has been extended to December 7, the release said. “LT consumers who defaulted in payment for the latest billing month (till Nov.8) will be permitted time till November 16,” Tangedco said.