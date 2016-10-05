Chennai

T.N. should invest in Egypt: Envoy

“Bollywood is so popular in Egypt. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are so beloved that we use a lot of Bollywood markers in the annual ‘India by the Nile’ festival which showcases India’s diversity. There is scope for Tamil Nadu to showcase India’s diversity in cinema as well,” said Sanjay Bhattacharya, Ambassador of India to the Arab Republic of Egypt, who participated in an interactive meeting with city’s industry leaders about economic opportunities in Egypt, here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Southern Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Madras Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Bhattacharya said that despite two major political upheavals in recent times the Egyptian government had managed to restore political stability.

Adding that information and communications technology industry, pharmaceuticals, small and medium sized enterprises were the industries that stand to gain, he said the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar mosque preferred Indian IT companies.

“The IT companies must make the first move in the Egyptian market. There is much to gain,” he said.

