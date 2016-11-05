Suspension of officers extended

: The suspension of former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan has been extended up to late February 2017. An order to this effect was issued by the State government recently. In late August, Mr. Gnanadesikan, who was the then Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), was suspended along with another IAS officer, Atul Anand, who functioned as Commissioner of Geology and Mining till then, and six other officials in connection with a controversy surrounding beach sand mining.

At that time, the suspension of the officials was for two months. Now, it has been extended by four months, a source said. The officials concerned have also been served a ‘charge memo’.