Suspension from producers’ body: Vishal to appeal against order

Actor-producer Vishal has moved an appeal in the Madras High Court assailing the order of a single judge upholding the resolution passed by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) suspending his membership.

Admitting the appeal, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar said, “At this stage, senior counsel for TFPC would like to obtain some instructions as to whether they would like to invite an order or compromise the matter.”

The Bench then posted the appeal to February 3 for the council to inform its decision.

According to Mr. Vishal, the single judge had failed to note that he had clarified that the contents of the interview to the Tamil magazine for which he was suspended by the council were not made with any intention to malign or hurt anybody’s feelings and therefore, they would not attract the provisions of the by-laws of the council.

“The judge also failed to note that the members of the TFPC have every right to criticise the functioning of the elected body and elected body was expected to view the criticism impartially,” he added.

Alleging that his suspension was made with malafide intentions and vindictiveness due to the fact that the TFPC openly supported and canvassed against him and his team during the Nadigar Sangam election, the petitioner said that with his victory in the election, the council had developed an animosity towards him and was waiting for an opportunity to victimise him.