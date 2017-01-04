Subway work delays trains to Egmore

As many as 10 express trains from southern districts to Chennai Egmore station reached three hours late on Tuesday morning as the speed had to be brought down due to the construction of a subway near

the Chengalpattu junction in Kancheepuram district.

Trains such as Uzhavan Express, Rockfort Express, Mangaluru Express,

Salem-Mumbai Express and several others that were plying from south and south-western parts of the State were stationed outside Chengalpattu in the early hours on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Initially Rockfort Express, plying between Tiruchi and Chennai Egmore, was stationed at Ottivakkam railway junction outside Chengalpattu. Following this, other trains counting more than 10 were stationed on the outskirts of Chengalpattu, officials said.

According to railway sources, the road underbridge construction was going on between Chengalpattu and Ottivakkam and the work was carried out during night hours by enforcing ‘caution drive.’

EMU train services hit

Meanwhile, a defect in track changing point near Pallavaram delayed EMU train services from Tambaram and ChennaiBeach.

Technical support staff rushed to the spot and restored the operations in 45 minutes. Train services became normal from 10.15 a.m., said a railway official.