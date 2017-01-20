Students of Vanavani school adopt a village

Vanavani Matriculation Higher Secondary School, a member school of The Global Education and Leadership Foundation (TGELF), has adopted Thirukandalam village in Anna Nagar near Periyapalayam.

The team was led by Jwalika Balaji and Shreya Atteri, and mentored by teacher-coordinator Vijaya Abhirami. The team spread awareness about Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 3 — good health and well-being.

Students created awareness among children of the village about the importance of education, a balanced diet, good toilet habits, personal hygiene, health, air-borne diseases and water-borne diseases through villu paattu. They showed what malnutrition, early marriage and open defecation can do, through a street-play and a skit. They also highlighted the different ways of administering first-aid in case of a snake bite, a scorpion bite or a wasp bite.

The school joined with a few social workers and NGOs to conduct sessions on menstrual cycle, usage and disposal of napkins, women’s health and breast cancer.

The TGELF Club, along with Ramachandra Dental Sciences, conducted a dental camp for the villagers and the children.

Gitanjali Elangovan explained the importance of Aadhar card, birth and death certificates.

Vijaya Abhirami educated the women on ‘good touch and bad touch’ so that they could educate their children on the same.

Santhana Lakshmi played a major role in coordinating with parent volunteers for arranging nutritious food for the children of the village.

The school initiated the campaign ‘Let your Excess be Accessed by the needy’ whereby clothes and other useful items were collected to be given away to those who needed them.