Chennai

Student assaulted at MRTS station

A 24-year-old student on his way to college on Monday was brutally assaulted by unidentified assailants at the Kottupuram MRTS station.

Tyron Michael from Tondiarpet is a second-year Master of Social Work (MSW) student at Patrician College of Arts and Science, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.

At 8.15 a.m. on Monday, when he got off the train with his friends, two unidentified persons whipped out knives and stabbed him in the face and thigh.

The assailants fled the scene. Later, his friends called a 108 ambulance and rushed him to hospital.

