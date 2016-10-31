State calls for museums in Keezhadi, Adichchanallur

: Enthused by the major discovery of artefacts at a site near Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to approach the Archaeological Survey of India to set up museums at Keezhadi near Madurai and Adichchanallur in Thoothukudi district.

“The Keezhadi finds are significant and throw light on the ancient history of the Tamil society. This discovery has also reinforced the earlier findings in the field of archaeology and also about the Sangam age. All these articles unearthed must be protected. We are going to urge the ASI to set up museums in Keezhadi and Adichchanallur,” State School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan, who also holds the portfolio of archaeology, said.

The ASI has set up a total of 44 site museums across the country but only one of those museums is in Tamil Nadu. “There is only one ASI museum in Tamil Nadu, which is the one inside the Fort St. George campus. The ASI should come forward to set up museums in Adichchanallur and Keezhadi, where major discoveries have been found,” he told The Hindu .

Earlier, on a plea moved by an individual, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had ordered against the shifting of the discovered artefacts from the site at Keezhadi to Bengaluru by the ASI. The State government had also informed the court about its interest in establishing a museum. Till the time a museum was set up at Keezhadi by the ASI, the artefacts discovered could be kept at Thirumalai Naicker Palace in Madurai, which was under the protection of Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, the Minister said.

The State has already given 0.72 acres of land at Keezhadi for the excavations. The Minister is set to visit the excavation site at Keezhadi on Monday.

