Start-up ecosystem not strong: Report

Insufficiency of capital, poor positioning of the State and fewer incubators are some of the challenges to the growth of start-ups in Tamil Nadu. The State needs to create a conducive business environment and design low-cost credit schemes for start-ups, according to a study done by KPMG and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The study titled, ‘Building the digital state – fostering the ecosystem’, says the number of start-ups in Chennai significantly exceeds the number that is widely known.

However, there is not enough capital availability, that too at the seed stage. “This presents a bleak picture, especially when compared with city like Bengaluru, which leads in terms of angel investors and angel-funded companies,’ says the study. It also notes that in the period between January 2010 and January 2015, the number of companies that received angel funding in Chennai was only half that of Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Chennai also lags in terms of incubators with only four existing as compared to 12 in Delhi, nine in Bengaluru, and five in Mumbai.

The analysis says that leading IT giants and start-ups are based in Bengaluru. Taking Mumbai as an example, it notes that it was not until IIT-Bombay stepped in did the city become active in nurturing entrepreneurs.

KPMG and CII recommend that the State government form an association that brings together investors, budding start-ups, industrialists and organisations promoting entrepreneurial culture.

The study suggests setting up of a body of all stakeholders

to promote entrepreneurship