Stalker held for stabbing woman

Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for stabbing a 25-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

S. Aravindhakumar (32), the assailant, was rounded up by passers-by after he stabbed the victim on her face.

The victim, N. Sivaranjani (25), a native of Tiruvarur, was working in a masala packing company in Anna Nagar after completing her MCA and was staying in a women’s hostel.

Aravindhakumar, of Tirupur, had completed his graduation and was working in a private firm and staying at Maduvankarai.

While both of them were working in the same company three years ago, Aravindhakumar had proposed to Sivaranjani, who did not reciprocate. However, he continued to stalk her, police said.

On Friday, she boarded a MTC bus and alighted near CMBT. While she was about to catch a bus to Tiruvarur, Aravindhkumar followed her and insisted that she marry him. When she refused, a quarrel ensued.

All of a sudden, he whipped out a small knife and stabbed her on the face.

He then tried to escape but passers-by nabbed him and handed him over to the police personnel on duty at CMBT.

Complaint filed

Based on a complaint filed by Sivaranjani, the CMBT police registered a case against Aravindhakumar under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The victim sustained a deep injury near her chin and received three stitches on her face. She is undergoing treatment, police said.