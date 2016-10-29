Chennai

Stalker held for stabbing woman

Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for stabbing a 25-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

S. Aravindhakumar (32), the assailant, was rounded up by passers-by after he stabbed the victim on her face.

The victim, N. Sivaranjani (25), a native of Tiruvarur, was working in a masala packing company in Anna Nagar after completing her MCA and was staying in a women’s hostel.

Aravindhakumar, of Tirupur, had completed his graduation and was working in a private firm and staying at Maduvankarai.

While both of them were working in the same company three years ago, Aravindhakumar had proposed to Sivaranjani, who did not reciprocate. However, he continued to stalk her, police said.

On Friday, she boarded a MTC bus and alighted near CMBT. While she was about to catch a bus to Tiruvarur, Aravindhkumar followed her and insisted that she marry him. When she refused, a quarrel ensued.

All of a sudden, he whipped out a small knife and stabbed her on the face.

He then tried to escape but passers-by nabbed him and handed him over to the police personnel on duty at CMBT.

Complaint filed

Based on a complaint filed by Sivaranjani, the CMBT police registered a case against Aravindhakumar under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The victim sustained a deep injury near her chin and received three stitches on her face. She is undergoing treatment, police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:44:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Stalker-held-for-stabbing-woman/article16084724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY