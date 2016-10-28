Chennai

Stalin takes stock of work at Kolathur

DMK treasurer and Kolathur MLA M.K. Stalin received petitions from residents of his constituency on Thursday. The petitioners requested medical aid, financial aid and educational scholarship.

Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said he provided assistance worth Rs. 20,000 to those getting married and distributed sewing machines, laptops and hearing aids worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.

He inspected the development works being carried out in the consituency and took stock of the maintenance of seven libraries, especially in Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar areas. He promised necessary financial support from his MLA Local Area Development Fund, the release added.



Distributes marriage assistance, sewing machines, laptops and hearing aids

to those in need



