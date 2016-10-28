Stalin takes stock of work at Kolathur

DMK treasurer and Kolathur MLA M.K. Stalin received petitions from residents of his constituency on Thursday. The petitioners requested medical aid, financial aid and educational scholarship.
Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said he provided assistance worth Rs. 20,000 to those getting married and distributed sewing machines, laptops and hearing aids worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.
He inspected the development works being carried out in the consituency and took stock of the maintenance of seven libraries, especially in Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar areas. He promised necessary financial support from his MLA Local Area Development Fund, the release added.
Distributes marriage assistance, sewing machines, laptops and hearing aids
to those in need
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor