Stalin demands white paper on U-turn on major schemes

: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is holding the portfolios of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to come out with a white paper on why the State government decided to support the Centre on the National Food Security Act, the Uday Scheme, the GST Bill and the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) after opposing them vehemently.

In a statement here, he said before she was admitted in hospital, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had submitted a memorandum to Prime Miniter Narendra Modi expressing her objection to the GST Bill on the ground that it would lead to a Rs. 9,270 crore loss for the State. She had also said the Uday scheme would pave way for an increase in electricity bill every three months.

“She wanted the Centre to dispense with NEET as it would affect the future of rural students and the socio-economic goals of the State government. She demanded exemption from the Food Security Act since the State had just began the process of linking Aadhaar number with ration cards. Now, the State government has suddenly changed its position on these issues and it has the duty to explain to the people what led to the change,” he said. Accusing the AIADMK government of maintaining secrecy over the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, he said it was only through media its approval to the Uday scheme, the National Food Security Act, the GST Bill and NEET had come to light. “When an extraordinary situation prevails in the State administration, what is the need for giving approval in a hurry to all these vital schemes. Who is keen on making use of the situation in their favour,” he asked.

Mr. Stalin also said time has come to identify those who had sought to run a “benami” government against the verdict of the people and democratic norms.