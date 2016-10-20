Stakeholders meeting held

The State Transport Department organised a meeting of stakeholders on Wednesday to evolve safety guidelines to pevent accidents. Most of the participants were tanker lorry owners.

In addition to suggestions about installing speed governors and fixing speed limits, it was also recommended at the meeting that tanker lorries and other heavy vehicles get fitness certificates every six months. The possibility of installing a GPS vehicle tracking system was also discussed. Vehicle owners were also told that drivers should be sent to awareness sessions held by the Institute of Road Transport regularly and drivers involved in accidents should be sent for three-day training to correct any defects in their driving skills.