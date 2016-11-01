Staff under fire for unhygienic food packaging

The Southern Railway administration on Monday pulled up a man who was found packing food in an unhygienic manner at the Chennai Central railway station.

Several photos and videos shared by Sharavanan Sivakumar, trustee, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, of a man scooping sambhar with a ladle from a plastic bucket and transferring it to the aluminium foil packs, were widely shared by people on social media. The bucket was covered from inside with a black garbage bag.

The issue was later drawn to the attention of the Southern Railway and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation staff. Aseervatham Achary, member, passenger amenities committee, replied to Mr. Sivakumar, informing him that he had spoken to the Chief Commercial Manager, who had assured him of action.

Officials in the station said the man — the staff of a contractor running one of the food stalls at the railway station — was handed over to the Railway Protection Force.

While his identity could not be confirmed, railway sources said a petty case was booked against him.