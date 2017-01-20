Chennai

Speed bumps sans markings give motorists anxious moments

Markings on this speed breaker in 10th Avenue Road, Ashok Nagar, clearly have to be repainted.

Markings on this speed breaker in 10th Avenue Road, Ashok Nagar, clearly have to be repainted.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

There are six of them on a four-kilometre-long stretch that runs through Ashok Nagar and West Mambalam

On its four-kilometre-long course, this stretch sheds one name and takes on another. In Ashok Nagar, it is called 10th Avenue Road and in West Mambalam, it is Govindan Road. Together, both these sections account for half-a-dozen speed breakers.

These speed breakers are wide, but its effectiveness is restricted by the lack of zebra markings or markings that are faded. It is said that these speed breakers sometimes cause the accidents they have to prevent.

With untrimmed avenue trees covering the sodium vapour street lights, the stretch is poorly illuminated and the speed breakers are hardly noticeable.

Along with a few other stretches (11th Avenue Road, Kodambakkam Road and Reddy Kuppam Road, to name a few), 10th Avenue Road — Govindan Road provides connectivity to many important areas in the region and is therefore almost always busy.

Given this, the problems of poor illumination and unmarked speed breakers should be addressed without any delay.

However, many of these speed breakers were laid recently by the civic body.

“As they don’t have Zebra makings, we miss the speed breakers and hit against them. There have been many cases of motorcyclists suffering a fall as a result of this,” says G. Magesh, a motorist from West Mambalam.

The areas that 10th Avenue Road provides connectivity to, include Ashok Nagar, Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, MGR Nagar, Vadapalani, Nerkundran, Indira Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, Defence Colony, Ekattuthangal and CIT Nagar.

It connects to most of these areas via Aranganathan subway and CIT Nagar in Saidapet on Anna Salai.

“We will take steps to paint Zebra markings on the speed breakers along the stretch,” said an official of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:27:37 AM

