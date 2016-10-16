Chennai

Special SETC services from three terminals for Deepavali

In connection with the Deepavali festival, long distance buses of the various State Transport Corporations would be operated from three bus terminals on a temporary basis from October 26 to 28.

The three bus terminals from where SETC buses will originate are Anna Nagar (West), Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ) and Poonamallee.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will also operate 200 special services during the three days to the three bus terminals. Special buses to Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus would be operated from Avadi, Red Hills and Tambaram. For reaching the Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ), special buses from Broadway, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar B.S., Siruseri IT Park, Kovalam, Chengalpattu, Vadanemili and Thiruporur would be plied.

Similarly, passengers bound to Poonamallee bus terminus could use the special bus services operated from Red Hills, Ambattur Estate, Tambaram, T. Nagar, Broadway, CMBT and Thiruvottiyur.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:42:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Special-SETC-services-from-three-terminals-for-Deepavali/article16072635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY