Southern Railway releases new timetable

The inclusion of the schedule of new weekly Humsafar trains from Chennai to Ahmedabad and Tiruchirapalli to Sriganganagar with third AC compartments and Chennai to Santragachi superfast weekly Antyodaya Express are among highlights of the new timetable released by Southern Railway on Friday afternoon.

Other new trains to be operated by the Southern Railway include Ernakulam – Howrah Antyodaya weekly express, Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru Uday double decker superfast express, Ernakulam – Hatia superfast express, Krishnarajapuram – Bhubaneswar superfast Humsafar weekly express, Yeswantpur – Howrah Humsafar superfast weekly express and Bengaluru Cantonment – Kamakhya Humsafar superfast weekly express trains.

Southern Railway General Manager Vasishta Johri said the Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram, Egmore – Jodhpur, Chennai Central – Hubbali and Bengaluru – New Tinsukia trains were upgraded as superfast express trains. Further, the Kakinada - Chennai Egmore Circar and Kacheguda - Egmore Express trains have been extended to Chengalpattu.

Passengers have been asked to check the timetable for the revised departure and arrival of trains at Egmore and Central or check the schedule on their website:www.sr.indianrailways.

gov.in.

The new timetable costs Rs. 35 and copies are available at ticket counters and book stalls at major stations.