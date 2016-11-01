South TN, interior parts to get moderate to heavy rains

Southern and interior parts of the State will enjoy more rain than coastal Tamil Nadu with moderate to heavy rainfall predicted till Wednesday.

This comes as a surprise given that the usual rainfall pattern in Northeast monsoon means coastal regions get more rain. North coastal districts such as Chennai and Cuddalore will experience light or moderate rain up to 4 cm till Wednesday.

Several weather stations across the State recorded good rainfall with Udumalpet in Tiruppur district and Vadipatti in Madurai district receiving the highest volume of 120 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said an upper air circulation system lies over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala coast. “We can expect fairly widespread rain over southern and interior parts of the State. One or two places may even get heavy rainfall of up to 12 cm till Wednesday. However, those in the north coastal region may have relatively subdued rainfall for one or two days,” he said.

October’s rain over the State was one of the lowest in the past few decades with a deficit by 63 per cent. Tamil Nadu registered 66.2 mm of rainfall against the average of 181 mm. Officials of the Meteorological department said easterly winds that herald the Northeast monsoon set in late and pushed the onset by nearly 10 days. Normally, easterly winds comes in by mid-October.

Y.E.A.Raj, former Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said some of the interior districts like Salem and Dharmapuri recorded good rains in first half of October. However, they didn’t experience showers this time.

The prolonged Southwest monsoon that retreated towards the month-end was also another reason for poor rainfall in October. “Chennai recorded the poorest rainfall in past five decades with 22.4 mm during this October. The city previously recorded a low of 71.8mm in October 2009,” he said.

According to weather blogger, R. Pradeep John, Chennai recorded third worst rainfall in October in this century. He recalled that October rains were poor during 1909 and 1918 with 15.5 mm and 11.2 mm respectively. Meenambakkam recorded barely 6 mm, which is the lowest rainfall since 1951 in October.

Udumalpet in Tiruppur district and Vadipatti in Madurai district received the highest rainfall of 120 mm