Six injured as bus careens off MIT flyover

Within 48-hours of a mini-lorry falling off the Anna Flyover, a State Transport Corporation bus fell off the MIT bridge near Chromepet during the early hours of Wednesday, injuring at least six passengers. One of them was seriously injured.

Traffic police said, the bus proceeding to Tiruvannamalai (route number 122) left Koyambedu bus terminus at 2.30 a.m. with 20 passengers. When it reached the MIT road overbridge in Chromepet, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the side walls of the bridge.

In the impact, it came crashing down on the surface beneath the bridge, inuring eight passengers including the driver A. Vijayakumar (39) and conductor Nayakbasha (54).

Chromepet Traffic police rushed the injured to the Government Hospital in Chromepet, where the doctors referred conductor Nayakbasha to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Traffic was affected for about 30 minutes on GST Road.