Shopping frenzy keeps police on their toes

Around 50 persons have been identified as suspected thieves who may lurk around the bustling crowd in T. Nagar for Deepavali shopping.

The T. Nagar police displayed banners containing pictures of such suspects at 35 places in and around Usman Road, Ranganathan Street and other streets branching out from Usman Road. A senior police officer said, “We have taken all precautionary measures and advised the shoppers to be more vigilant while they were buying things in the market. We have also erected banners containing the pictures of allegedly involved in stealing, pickpocket, robbing valuables by diverting attention of buyers, snatching cellphones and chains and other petty crimes.”

As the shoppers’ crowd has increased, as Deepavali approaches, the police have increased their surveillance.

Over 500 police men have been deployed for bandobust duties.

The official also added these men have been deployed on a shift basis. Besides, closed circuit television cameras(CCTVs) were installed at the vantage points in addition to such electronic gadgets which have been existing in the premises of the shops.

The traffic police also have made an elaborate arrangement to regulate traffic around T. Nagar and other surrounding areas. It has deployed 50 personnel per shift besides its officers.

One arrested

Meanwhile, T. Nagar police also has arrested Ilanchezhian(35) of Puducherry on charges of attempting to rob gold bangle of a two-year-old child.

According to police, Rameshbaabu Badri (29), a resident of Pallikaranai is working with Ford Motor. While he was purchasing dress materials from a shop on a platform, an identified person attempted to rob gold bangles from his two-year-old daughter. On seeing this, he raised an alarm and the police were on duty caught the suspect.