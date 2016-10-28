Shoppers throng T. Nagar

Vehicular traffic was affected in the areas around T. Nagar as shoppers thronged the city’s central business district ahead of Deepavali. From Thursday morning, traffic logjams occurred regularly at the Teynampet traffic signal on Sir Theayagaraya Road, which leads to the commercial hub.

Motorists had a tough time crossing the stretch. Similar snarls occurred on Venkatnarayana Road, Usman Road and Burkit Road. Traffic had to be diverted at a few points. Shops were flooded with people who walked in for last-minute shopping.

A woman shopper said, “Some of the showrooms were heavily crowded. We had a tough time moving around.”

A senior police officer said the crowds were heavier on Thursday morning but thinned in the afternoon. “Compared with last year, the number of shoppers has dwindled,” he said.

The T. Nagar police and the traffic police deployed over 500 personnel to regulate the crowds and traffic. Home guards and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services were also deployed.

The police beefed up security in Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus and railway stations. In Tambaram, traffic was hit on GST Road due to the special services from the city to every part of the State.

Traffic logjams occurred with regular frequency at Teynampet signal throughout the day