Shivaji statue to be shifted by May

: The State government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the statue of thespian Sivaji Ganesan, presently located on Kamarajar Salai along the Marina Beach here, would be shifted and installed at the new memorial near Adyar before May 18.

The government made the submission before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar on a contempt application moved by P. Nagarajan of Triplicane.

Though the court has granted time till October 15, 2017, for shifting the statue, which was alleged to be affecting the free flow of traffic in the area, the authorities on Tuesday informed the Bench that a decision has been taken to advance the date to May 18.

Recording the submission, the Bench closed the contempt petition, noting that the court hopes that the authorities will not give any cause to revive the petition and take the most stringent view of the matter.