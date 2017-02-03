Severe traffic bottleneck at Anna Nagar

On the first day of the new traffic plan, contrary to expectations, commuters had to wade through heavy traffic at Anna Nagar on Thursday.

Five years ago, the traffic plan was changed to accommodate the activity for Chennai Metro Rail construction. Then, Second Avenue and a part of Shanti Colony became one way; this was changed on Thursday and the roads now have two-way traffic. And much chaos reined on day one.

The only hitch now is, commuters from Roundtana cannot take right to enter Shanti Colony; instead, they have to go up to Anna Arch, drive through the Anna Arch road and take left to reach Shanti Colony, sources in traffic police said. But this arrangement is temporary too and is likely to change soon.

While this was expected to ease congestion, commuters struggled to enter and exit Anna Nagar on the first day of this traffic plan.

From 8.30 a.m. onwards, congestion slowly grew in parts of Anna Arch road, Second Avenue and Shanti Colony. Many commuters said they were happy that the traffic became two-way but were surprised to witness the choc-a-bloc again. R. Mangalam (55), who travels from Choolaimedu to Anna Nagar, said, “I was initially happy to see the traffic flowing as usual. But I wonder why the vehicles moved at snail’s pace. I left home from Choolaimedu at 9.30 a.m. and entered Anna Arch road around 9.45 a.m., but it took half an hour to reach Roundtana. I hope this new plan settles down soon.”

Sources in traffic police said since many commuters were unaware of the development, the traffic snarl got worse. They added that the situation will get better in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail’s work is still going on and the stretch from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park is likely to be opened in a few months.