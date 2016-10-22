Seven arrested by anti-vice squad

The Anti-Vice Squad raided spa centres, a mansion and an ayurvedic therapy centre in the city and rescued five women, who were forced into sex work under the guise of working as staff. Seven people were arrested.

Police said a special team raided Pears Beauty Spa in Shenoy Nagar and Hi-Tech Spa on Pinjala Subramaniam Street in T. Nagar. Vinodh Kumar of Thirumullaivoyal and R. Ravikumar (36) of Avadi were arrested. The team also arrested Mohan Gopi (38), Suman Mandal (23) and Rajkumar Das (23) of Medinipur district of West Bengal from Bengal Mansion in Chepuak. The team raided Rainbow Ayurvedic Therapy centre at Madley Subway, T. Nagar, from where they arrested Mohammed Raffeeq (37) of Poonamallee and Ramachandran (50) of Choolaimedu. The rescued women have been lodged at a government women’s hostel.