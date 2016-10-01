Senior citizens get platform to volunteer

If you are a senior citizen in the city and want to volunteer your time, a new programme to be launched on Saturday may be right up your street. Chennai Volunteers, a social initiative that aims to foster civic engagement, has designed Second Innings, a volunteering programme for elders in the city. “Active elders who are powerhouses of experience, talent and knowledge, will be helped in reaching out and sharing their skills, time and concern with deserving people in places not very far from their homes,” said Rinku Mecheri, of Chennai Volunteers.

The programme is being launched on Saturday, the International Day of the Elderly and also the eve of Daan Utsav, a festival of giving from October 2 to 8.

Volunteering activities may include reading to visually challenged persons, tutoring children and teaching spoken English or other subjects.

“Most volunteering initiatives can only have an impact over time, and this is a long-term programme,” said Ms. Mecheri.

Individuals or social groups with members above the age of 50 can participate. Those interested can contact 9500056240 / 9840182299 or emailcontactus@chennai

volunteers.org. — Staff Reporter