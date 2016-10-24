Selection process over, but posts still vacant in CWC

More than two years have gone by since the post of the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Chennai became vacant. Although the selection process was completed by an independent body comprising the District Collector, the Principal District Judge and the Commissioner of Police six months ago, and names of the shortlisted candidates were sent to the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meals Programme, experts said there had been no progress.

Halted for elections

“Though the process was halted because of the Assembly elections, it did not resume after that. It’s time that the authorities took charge and filled up vacancies,” said a member of the CWC, seeking anonymity.

There are currently three members working in the CWC, as against the required five and a chairperson. The members were appointed in 2012 to serve for a period of three years. However, with the vacant posts and no Government Order passed by the Department, officials from the CWC and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) have been working on extension. “There are three members working in the JJB. Our time of service is complete and has been extended. If we leave, the entire system will collapse,” said a member of the Juvenile Justice Board.

In his petition to the High Court, A. Narayanan, director, CHANGEindia pointed out that the inordinate delay in filling vacancies has already compromised the safety and protection of children in the State, and also of juveniles in conflict with law. “The CWC in Chennai has remained headless for over two years and this has been the situation in several districts,” said Narayanan.

Notification sought

Experts have further added that it was imperative to notify under the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2016 to fill up vacancies. “The draft rules mentions that the same person who served a term in CWC or JJB will not be considered again. Once notified everything will then fall into place,” said Andrew Sesuraj. M, state convener, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Observatory (TNCRO).

Officials from the Department of Social Welfare were unavailable for comment.

