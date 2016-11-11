Security stepped up at banks

The city police has made elaborate arrangements at all banks and post offices to ensure safety and a hassle-free exchange of notes.
The Commissioner of Police, S. George, on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officials to ensure that banking operations proceeded smoothly from Thursday. As many as 3,000 police personnel were deployed at all branches of banks and post offices to regulate crowds. A large number of police personnel were posted at the Reserve Bank of India’s regional office on Rajaji Salai.
Police personnel also assisted bank officials in the movement of cash from one place to another. The security arrangements will be extended to Friday.
As many as 3,000 police personnel in addition to the traffic police and Home Guards were deployed
