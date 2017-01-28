Schoolkids come short in fitness levels

S. Poorvaja

Zubeda Hamid

CHENNAI: How fit are children in the city? Going by a recent survey’s results, not very.

The seventh annual health and fitness study by EduSports, a physical education and school sports enterprise, conducted from September to November 2016 across 86 cities revealed that one in three children did not have a healthy body mass index (BMI), cannot sprint at the level required for their age and lack adequate upper body strength.

In Chennai, where 5,279 students in 48 private schools were surveyed, over 30% of boys and just over 25% of girls did not have healthy BMIs and about 40% did not have adequate upper and lower body strength for their ages.

Saumil Majmudar, CEO of EduSports, said that one of the problems was that physical education in schools was not treated on a par with academics. “A generation ago, children had enough spots to play outside of school. But that has changed now. Schools do have physical education classes but they should be made better with structured curricula and assessments. Parents also need to ask for this to happen,” he said.

Mr. Majmudar also said that while BMI was one metric, the larger concern was the fitness levels of the children, which could lead to negative sporting experiences and put children off sports altogether.

Paediatrician and adolescent physician S. Yamuna said that while physical inactivity was undeniable, high-calorie diets were also contributing to a lack of fitness. “This is also something that needs to be tackled by parents,” she said.

For schools in the city that have a playground on campus, students get some physical activity at least for around half an hour through the day. “For schools like ours that don’t have a playground on campus, the students are taken to the community playground not too far, once a week for classes. Apart from that, they don’t have any time during school hours for sports and outdoor activities,” admitted the principal of a private school in the city.

N. Suganthi, a physical education teacher with a high school, said that while school managements are supportive and motivated about getting more students involved in sports in schools, it is the parents who need convincing.

“We keep telling several parents whose children show promise in various sports or in PT classes that they will do well with a bit more of practice and exercise, but most are reluctant to let them do anything other than the compulsory PT classes for fear that they will get distracted from studies,” she noted.

Stating that children themselves were becoming more aware of the need to have more physical activity, she said that they needed to be guided in the right direction and encouraged. “As the students go to senior classes, the pressure of public exams means they might neglect sports and physical activity in favour of studies. The parents should step in and ensure that they devote some time to physical activity,” she added.

In a bid to have healthier practices on campuses, many schools in the city have also begun to introduce millet-based dishes in their canteens as well as outsource activities with regard to physical education to professionals if the infrastructure is available.

In January 2016, the Central Board of Secondary Education had sent out a circular to its affiliated schools stating that junk food should not be sold on campuses. While a lot of other schools of various streams on their individual capacity have enforced no-junk food bans on campus, many organisations over the last few years have been calling for a blanket ban for the sale of junk food across both schools and colleges for better student health.

GRAPHICS

Number of students surveyed in Chennai - 5,279

Number of Schools - 48 schools

Number of Girls - 2,393

Number of Boys - 2,886

FITNESS MARKERS (All in percentage )

Sprint Capacity - 79.848

Fexibility - 75.094

Lower Body Strength - 60.248

Upper Body Strength - 59.12

Abdominal Strength - 83.757

BMI per cent - 68.595

Girls BMI - 74.49

Boys BMI - 64.848

(All figures as per 7th Annual Health and Fitness Study Study by EduSports )