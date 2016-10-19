Scared residents knock on corpn. door seeking action

Fearing inundation when the northeast monsoon sets in, residents of flood-prone areas in the city thronged the Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, demanding flood control measures.

Carrying placards with messages, about 50 residents submitted a representation of the officials.

“We requested senior officials to speed up work on stormwater drains,” E. Indhumathy, a resident said.

Residents urged the officials to assess the condition of each neighbourhood before the onset of the northeast monsoon. “The impact of the flood in our area was severe. We need a proper stormwater drain network to prevent another disaster. The progress of the construction of canals has been poor,” said a resident.

"It is shocking to observe a multi-crore project being executed with less than three or four unskilled labourers without supervision, quality or speed,” rued another resident.

A few residents had even sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s Cell. “Complaints to the CM’s Cell haven’t had any results so far,” said a resident.

“More than 5,000 residents in our area were affected by floods last year. A stretch of drain near TVS Wheels India compound has not been dredged. It was why our locality was flooded last year,” said the resident.

Corporation officials said a project to develop stormwater drains in Adyar and Cooum basins has started with funding from the World Bank. More than Rs. 1,100 crore will be spent on development of stormwater drains along 1,980 roads in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Alandur, and along the banks of the Adyar and Cooum rivers.

“Flooding will reduce after development of the new drains,” said an official.