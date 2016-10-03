Chennai

Satish Kumar is Registrar-General of Madras HC

Director of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy N. Satish Kumar has been posted as Registrar-General of Madras High Court as incumbent T. Ravindran has been elevated as judge, according to a notification.

Principal district judge in Dindigul R. Poornima has been posted as Registrar (Vigilance) as incumbent P. Velmurugan has been elevated as judge.

Chief judge of court of small causes in Chennai P. Rajamanickam has been posted as Registrar (Judicial) and presiding officer in principal labour court in Chennai G. Chandrasekaran has been posted as Director of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy.

Pricipal district judge in Madurai M. Nazir Ahamed has been posted as principal judge of city civil court and district judge in Tiruvarur V. Sivagnanam has been posted as judge of court of small causes in Chennai, the notification issued by the Registrar General said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY