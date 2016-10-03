Satish Kumar is Registrar-General of Madras HC

Director of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy N. Satish Kumar has been posted as Registrar-General of Madras High Court as incumbent T. Ravindran has been elevated as judge, according to a notification.

Principal district judge in Dindigul R. Poornima has been posted as Registrar (Vigilance) as incumbent P. Velmurugan has been elevated as judge.

Chief judge of court of small causes in Chennai P. Rajamanickam has been posted as Registrar (Judicial) and presiding officer in principal labour court in Chennai G. Chandrasekaran has been posted as Director of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy.

Pricipal district judge in Madurai M. Nazir Ahamed has been posted as principal judge of city civil court and district judge in Tiruvarur V. Sivagnanam has been posted as judge of court of small causes in Chennai, the notification issued by the Registrar General said.