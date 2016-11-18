Sanitation workers reject old notes

Contract workers of Anakaputhur Municipality, near Tambaram, refused to take their salaries in Rs. 500 notes issued by the contract firm.

The workers said they were paid in cash all these days. When the contractor disbursed Rs. 500 notes, 60-odd workers protested saying, the notes were declared ‘invalid’ from the midnight of November 8.

But the staff from the firm said the notes were valid till December 30 and the workers can get them changed.

However, workers said it would be an additional burden for them and it would be appropriate for the company to pay their wages either by valid notes or make them permanent and pay their dues by cheque. They added that the company was involved in solid waste management in other neighbourhood municipalities, and could easily get their dues paid by valid notes in smaller denominations.

The firm could not be reached for their comments.