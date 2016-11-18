Sanitation workers reject old notes

Contract workers of Anakaputhur Municipality, near Tambaram, refused to take their salaries in Rs. 500 notes issued by the contract firm.
The workers said they were paid in cash all these days. When the contractor disbursed Rs. 500 notes, 60-odd workers protested saying, the notes were declared ‘invalid’ from the midnight of November 8.
But the staff from the firm said the notes were valid till December 30 and the workers can get them changed.
However, workers said it would be an additional burden for them and it would be appropriate for the company to pay their wages either by valid notes or make them permanent and pay their dues by cheque. They added that the company was involved in solid waste management in other neighbourhood municipalities, and could easily get their dues paid by valid notes in smaller denominations.
The firm could not be reached for their comments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor