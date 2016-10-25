Saidai Duraisamy demits office

Even as former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy and the Chennai Corporation councillors completed their term of five years in office on Monday, the government has started making alternative arrangements as part of the transitory provisions.

Starting Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan will be the Special Officer to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Corporation until the day when the first meeting of the council will be held after ordinary elections to the civic body. The Chennai Corporation covering 426 sq.km has 200 elected representatives.

As per Section 414 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation ( CCMC) Act, the State Government may, by notification, appoint a Special Officer after the Mayor and standing committees complete their term. The powers, authority and responsibilities of the Municipal Corporation and standing committees include the preparation of plans for implementation.

On Monday, the Mayor met with officials at Ripon Buildings on his last day in office. He left Ripon Buildings at 5.31 p.m., completed his last day in office with a visit to Apollo Hospitals where the Chief Minister is receiving treatment.

The 64-year-old mayor had taken oath on October 24, 2011. After winning by a margin of 5.2 lakh votes in the direct election against former Mayor M. Subramanian in 2011, he did not apply for the councillor’s ticket in the next elections. The State government recently restored the indirect mode of election for the Mayor post.

Some of the achievements of former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy are commissioning of 407 Amma Canteens, improvement of roads and footpaths, proposal for road widening, free civil services coaching for poor corporation school students, LED streetlights and restoration of heritage pillars along Kamarajar Salai opposite the Marina Beach.

Over 93 percent of the proposals for infrastructure development and welfare measures made in the past five years have been implemented.