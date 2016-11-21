SRM entrance exam from April 1

The common entrance examination for admission to SRM University will be conducted over the course of a month, starting April 1, 2017.

The exam will be conducted across 120 centres in India and abroad.

The month-long schedule for the online exam has been drawn up with a view to enabling candidates to choose a convenient exam date and time, stated a press release from the university.

The eligibility criteria for admission to all B.Tech programmes offered by the university would be the marks secured in the higher secondary examinations and the university’s joint engineering entrance examination.

Non-resident Indian students, Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizen of India card holders can also appear for the exam or alternatively apply under the ‘international’ category.

A merit list would be released for the courses in each of the university’s campuses. Candidates falling short of the cut-off mark required for a specialisation would have the option of taking the test twice to improve their scores. The best of the three scores would be considered while allotting a specialisation/ branch.

Post-admission, enrolment and course registration would be through the university’s website: www.srmuniv.ac.in.

The first round of on-campus counselling will be held from May 5 to 9 and the second round of counselling may be held from May 11, depending on the availability of vacancies.

The application forms for admission to B. Tech programmes for the next academic year are being issued since Saturday, the release added.