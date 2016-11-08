SHRC seeks report on Thandarai deaths

: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu over the death of six persons at Thandarai in Tiruvannamalai of illness and sought for a report from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicines.

The Commission has sought for a comprehensive report within four weeks as to the cause of death of six persons from one family, the illness diagnosed and also the steps taken to prevent the spread. The matter would be listed for further consideration after four weeks.

While six persons from a family died of vomiting last month at Thandarai in Tiruvannamalai district, another member of the family was admitted to hospital after he too vomited. He was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

It may be recalled that a forensic team has visited the village and collected samples for testing.