SDPI protests Uniform Civil Code

A large number of women participated in the protest meeting called by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Tamil Nadu to condemn the Central government’s proposal to bring in Uniform Civil Code. The protest meeting was held in front of the State Guest House in Chepauk on Sunday.

SDPI State president K.K.S.M. Thekalan Bhagavi said the Uniform Civil Code was being forced on the Muslim community to fulfil the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which wanted to convert India into a nation of people with only one religion.

This was against the country’s pluralistic ethos, he added.

Thousands of Muslim women participated in the protest meeting.