Rush in poll notification unwarranted, says HC

: Justice N. Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court, who on Tuesday set aside the notification issued by the State Election Commission for civic polls, passed the order while hearing the plea moved by the DMK, which had sought adequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) as mandated by the Constitution.

Explaining the rationale behind the order, Justice Kirubakaran said the election notification was null and void for five reasons: it was not in compliance with Rule 24 of the TN Panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995; it was issued at midnight; it provided no level-playing field as the ruling party had prior information [about the notification] as proved by the announcement of its candidates on the date of notification; it did not give sufficient time to other parties to get ready for the elections; and it rushed through the procedures, causing prejudice to other contestants.

Observing that State Election Commission has shown unwarranted hurry in issuing the notification, Justice Kirubakaran pointed out that the notification was issued at 12.15 am on September 26. “People cannot be expected to take note of the said notice. The purpose of the procedure under Rule 24 is to inform the public and the stakeholders about the date of the poll and poll schedule and it can’t be done in the midnight. It appears the [State] election commissioner has done it mechanically without application of mind,” the judge said.

Though the plea in the writ petition filed by the DMK was only with regard to the reservation for ST, the judge justified his order saying, “A contention has been made during the arguments that the election notifications dated September 26 has not been issued as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rules. The contention raised with regard to non-compliance of Rule is a point of law and it need not be pleaded.”

Rejecting the petitioner’s plea for adequate reservation for ST, the judge, however, recorded that there is a delay on the part of the State government in commencing the process of reservation of seats SC/ST and women. The court then suggested that at least hereafter, the government should make earnest steps to start the process at the earliest so that sufficient time is available to all the parties.

“However, what is to be noted is that the petitioner is the main opposition party and it is the duty of the petitioner to urge the government and the Election Commission to take steps in advance to conduct the election, therefore, the petitioner is also equally responsible for this delay,” the judge said.

Taking note of the fact that the term of the local body ends by October, 2016 and that it cannot be extended, the court directed the State to appoint Special Officers to the bodies who shall take care of the administration till the elections are conducted.