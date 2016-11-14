Chennai

Rs. 5.74 cr. in old notes as tax

A total of 7,736 residents brought more than Rs.5.74 crore in Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to pay property tax to the Chennai Corporation on Sunday.

Royapuram with a collection of Rs. 1.23 crore emerged as the zone with the highest collection on the first day of the drive.Teynampet zone collected Rs. 1.08 crore from 1,114 assessees. Manali with a collection of Rs. 2.58 lakh had the lowest collection on Sunday.

As many as 446 counters across the city will remain open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes from tax assessees.

