Rotary women start hobby class at government school

A small group of women are equipping students of an Adi Dravidar Welfare High School in Pudupakkam with life skills, including art and craft.

This initiative, started by Rotary Club of Chennai Upscale and steered by Anns, women members of Rotary, enables these students to make some pocket money.

The group is led by Rajani Raghavan and Girija Poduval, with the support of other members of the Club.

“We started taking craft classes before Deepavali and taught students of classes VI to VIII to make diyas (earthen lamps). Some of the students sold these lamps in the local market. A boy of class VIII even made ₹200 selling them,” says Rajani, a Fevicryl hobby teacher and member of the Club.

Three teachers from the school are also part of these classes.

“The idea is to coach the teachers so that they train every new batch of students,” says Rajani.

Apart from art and craft classes, held once or twice a month, Rotarians regularly conduct spoken English and moral science classes at the school.

Recently, for Pongal, children showcased their creativity decorating Ponga Panai.

“We plan to scale up the project teaching other activities that can be helpful to these students in the long run,” says Girija Poduval, first lady of the Club.

According to L.R. Seshadri, headmaster of Government ADW High School, the institution has 150 students.

“To attract more students, we introduced English medium in one section. Activities like these will provide students with better exposure,” he says.