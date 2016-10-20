Chennai

Robust layout approval, utilisation policy sought

Indiscriminate conversion of agricultural lands for other purposes might pose serious threat to foodgrain production, says the petitioner.— File photo

Indiscriminate conversion of agricultural lands for other purposes might pose serious threat to foodgrain production, says the petitioner.— File photo  

Petitioner wants govt. to dovetail various guidelines

Forty-one days after the Madras High Court ordered a blanket ban against registration of unauthorised layouts, plots or buildings, an advocate has approached the court emphasising the urgent need to institute comprehensive land utilisation and layout approval policies.

“Apart from the ban on registration of sale documents of unapproved plots or layouts, it is essential that building approvals, electricity and water connections and issuance of patta for the unapproved lands shall be prohibited to achieve the desired result of compliance with the various statutory provisions,” said the petitioner, who had approached the First Bench of the court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

Claiming that indiscriminate conversion of agricultural lands for other purposes might pose serious threat to the overall foodgrain production in the State, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the State government to institute a comprehensive land utilisation and layout approval policy and procedures for the protection of agricultural lands, and for approval of lands or buildings based on transparent criteria and through single window in accordance with law, within a timeframe prescribed by the court.

The petitioner further suggested that it would be useful to interlink various approvals by corporations and local bodies so that no building could be constructed in future without obtaining prior approval for the land. He added that suitable special penal provisions against persons engaged in the development and sales of such unapproved layouts may be very useful as it may act as a deterrent against unauthorised promotion of layouts.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on Wednesday, the Bench posted the plea to October 21 along with the petition in which the interim order banning the registration of unauthorised layouts was passed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 5:04:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Robust-layout-approval-utilisation-policy-sought/article16075973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY