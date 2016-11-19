Rise in footfall at Amma Canteens

The number of visitors to Amma Canteens has recorded a marginal increase in the city after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

According to data compiled by the civic body, some of the 407 Amma Canteens at key locations of public transit have recorded an increase of more than 10 per cent. Amma Canteens near Central Railway Station and Egmore Railway Station have started recording more footfalls, officials said. However, the average increase in the number of visitors across the city is only around one per cent after the decision on demonetisation was announced. The Chennai Corporation has sold 39.88 lakh idlis in the first week of November. After announcement of demonetisation, the number of idlis sold has increased to 40.33 lakh. The sale of curd rice and sambar rice has increased from 7.42 lakh to 7.46 lakh in the same period. Chapatti sale has also increased from 10.04 lakh to 10.14 lakh. The rise in sale has been due to an increase in number of visitors to Amma Canteens near major public transit hubs of the city, said an official.

Even as officials reported only a marginal rise in the number of visitors to Amma Canteens post demonetisation, a number of visitors to Amma Canteens were not allowed to have food owing to their inability to pay money. Persons who were unable to get food in private hotels rushed to Amma Canteens. Many such persons had Rs.2,000 currency notes. Customers of many private hotels are given change for Rs.2,000 currency note only if they have food at the hotel for at least Rs.1,500 at any point of time.