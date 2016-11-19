Rise in footfall at Amma Canteens

The number of visitors to Amma Canteens has recorded a marginal increase in the city after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.
According to data compiled by the civic body, some of the 407 Amma Canteens at key locations of public transit have recorded an increase of more than 10 per cent. Amma Canteens near Central Railway Station and Egmore Railway Station have started recording more footfalls, officials said. However, the average increase in the number of visitors across the city is only around one per cent after the decision on demonetisation was announced. The Chennai Corporation has sold 39.88 lakh idlis in the first week of November. After announcement of demonetisation, the number of idlis sold has increased to 40.33 lakh. The sale of curd rice and sambar rice has increased from 7.42 lakh to 7.46 lakh in the same period. Chapatti sale has also increased from 10.04 lakh to 10.14 lakh. The rise in sale has been due to an increase in number of visitors to Amma Canteens near major public transit hubs of the city, said an official.
Even as officials reported only a marginal rise in the number of visitors to Amma Canteens post demonetisation, a number of visitors to Amma Canteens were not allowed to have food owing to their inability to pay money. Persons who were unable to get food in private hotels rushed to Amma Canteens. Many such persons had Rs.2,000 currency notes. Customers of many private hotels are given change for Rs.2,000 currency note only if they have food at the hotel for at least Rs.1,500 at any point of time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor