Residents want better burial ground

A burial ground, which has been in use for nearly three decades in Anna Nagar western extension, is in dire need of improvement and is now often used as a space for dumping debris.

Spread over 1.08 acres, the burial ground is used by people of the neighbourhood, including Padi Pudhu Nagar, TVS Colony, Devar Nagar and Officers’ Colony. It was earmarked as space for cremation when the Tamil Nadu Housing Board developed the area during the 1980s.

Residents recall that the burial ground was previously improved nearly 15 years ago when it was maintained by the erstwhile Ambattur municipality.

Now, it often gets waterlogged as it is at a lower level than the road.

The burial space located on Officers’ Colony Main Road is often used as public convenience as it is poorly maintained. The shed provided for cremation has also become damaged. The nearest burial space otherwise is in Ambattur, said residents of Officers’ Colony.

M.S. Das, secretary of Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Welfare Association, recall that the burial ground provided with a shed and a compound wall at a cost of Rs.7 lakh under the Sustainable Chennai project. The association had provided Rs.1.75 lakh as public contribution towards the project then.

“Only a few LED street lights have been provided since then. As the sheds have been damaged, residents particularly walkers in the adjacent playground have a tough time due to fumes and smell whenever cremations are carried out,” he said.

Residents demanded that the debris dumped in the burial space must be stopped and must be properly maintained.

Sources in Chennai Corporation said measures are being taken to improve the burial ground.