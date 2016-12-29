Residents resort to novel protest against sewage block

Residents of parts of Mylapore resorted to a novel protest in front of the Chennai Metrowater office seeking a solution to their long-pending problem of frequent sewage blocks in their locality on Wednesday.

Residents of Veeraperumal Koil Street and neighbouring areas attempted to wash clothes and give a bath to their children in front of the office.

Life affected

They complained that they had to resort to such protest as sewage was overflowing on their streets and they were unable to carry out their daily chores.

B. Neelakantan, secretary of Vivekanandapuram Residents Welfare Association, said the water agency had recently replaced a portion of sewer lines in the locality.

However, the old sewer lines were not being maintained properly and so got frequently silted up.

This often led to sewage blocks in areas such as Ganesapuram, Rotary Nagar and Thiruveediamman Koil Street.

“We didn’t have a choice except to hold such a demonstration to demand a solution to our problem,” he said.

Residents dispersed after the Metrowater officials promised to de-silt the lines regularly. Officials said measures were being taken to remove sewage blocks.